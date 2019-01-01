Gibson collected 17 points (6-6 FG, 5-6 FT), five rebounds, two assists, and one block in 32 minutes during Monday's 123-114 loss to the Pelicans.

Gibson has earned at least 30 minutes in consecutive contests while backup power forward Dario Saric has been limited to less than 20 minutes in each of the last two tilts. Coach Tom Thibodeau seems to be favoring the veteran of late, but prior to these last two games Gibson hadn't earned 30-plus minutes since Nov. 26.