Gibson posted 17 points (8-11 FG, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, two assists and a blocked shot in 34 minutes during Friday's 118-108 win over the Knicks.

Gibson can sometimes get lost in the Timberwolves' offensive attack but usually can log some respectable totals in the four spot. He's currently shooting a career-high 57.1 percent from the floor as well as a career-best 66.4 percent from the charity stripe. Despite these solid numbers, he's a borderline candidate for usage in seasonal leagues but can deliver good totals in roto formats that reward field-goal percentage.