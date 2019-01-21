Gibson tallied 17 points (7-8 FG, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, one steal and one block across 24 minutes Sunday in the Timberwolves' 116-114 win over the Suns.

Any fear that the Timberwolves' Jan. 6 firing of Tom Thibodeau would translate to a downturn in fantasy value for Gibson has thus far been unfounded. Over the first six games of the post-Thibodeau era, Gibson is averaging 11.0 points (on 56.3 percent shooting from the field), 7.2 boards, 1.3 assists and 0.8 blocks in 25.8 minutes per contest. All of those figures are within three tenths of his season-long marks.