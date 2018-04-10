Timberwolves' Taj Gibson: Practices Tuesday
Gibson (neck) went through Tuesday's practice and should be considered questionable for Wednesday's tilt against Denver, Dane Moore of Zone Coverage Minnesota reports.
Gibson left Monday's game due to neck soreness in the fourth quarter, though the injury doesn't seem to be too serious. Look for more information regarding his status following Wednesday's morning shootaround.
