Gibson (calf) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Hornets.

Gibson was forced out of Tuesday's game against the Warriors with a left calf strain and did not return. It looks like he'll end up being a game-time decision Thursday, but if he's unable to play, Dario Saric would likely shoulder an even heavier workload at power forward with Anthony Tolliver potentially seeing added minutes as a reserve.

More News
Our Latest Stories