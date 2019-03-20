Timberwolves' Taj Gibson: Questionable for Thursday
Gibson (calf) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Hornets.
Gibson was forced out of Tuesday's game against the Warriors with a left calf strain and did not return. It looks like he'll end up being a game-time decision Thursday, but if he's unable to play, Dario Saric would likely shoulder an even heavier workload at power forward with Anthony Tolliver potentially seeing added minutes as a reserve.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Taj Gibson: Doubtful to return Tuesday•
-
Timberwolves' Taj Gibson: Scores team-high 25 points Sunday•
-
Timberwolves' Taj Gibson: Draws spot start•
-
Timberwolves' Taj Gibson: Double-double in Saturday's win•
-
Timberwolves' Taj Gibson: Ejected Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Taj Gibson: Near double-double off bench•
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.