Gibson suffered a left hip contusion and is questionable to return to Thursday's contest against the Trail Blazers.

The injury doesn't appear to be too severe, considering Gibson could return to the contest. However, the Timberwolves are on the first game of a back-to-back set, which will likely leave the veteran questionable for Friday's matchup with the Jazz. In any case, look for Nemanja Bjelica and Gorgui Dieng to see increased minutes with Gibson on the bench.