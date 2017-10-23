Timberwolves' Taj Gibson: Records double-double in dramatic win
Gibson posted 11 points (5-7 FG, 1-1 3Pt), 10 rebounds, two assists and a steal across 33 minutes in Sunday's 115-113 win over the Thunder.
Gibson has successfully slid into Minnesota's starting five after coming to the Timberwolves after a brief stint with the Thunder, although he had spent his entire career in Chicago prior to the Thunder trade. With no real companion for Karl-Anthony Towns in the frontcourt, Gibson will have ample opportunity to be fantasy-relevant. He's just on the cusp of that currently, as a slight increase in his current averages of 7 points and 7.3 rebounds per game could make a huge difference in his viability.
