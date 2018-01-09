Timberwolves' Taj Gibson: Registers double-double Monday

Gibson finished with 16 points (8-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt), 13 rebounds, one block and one assist across 31 minutes in Monday's 127-99 win over the Cavaliers.

Gibson's excellent work on the glass played a major factor in the blowout, with the Timberwolves winning the rebound battle by a 56-37 margin. Though his scoring contributions are often less predictable, Gibson has still reached double figures in seven of the Timberwolves' last nine contests while shooting 64 percent from the field, making him a solid depth asset in most fantasy formats.