Timberwolves' Taj Gibson: Ruled out vs. Golden State
Gibson (calf) will not play in Friday's game against the Warriors, Dane Moore of ZoneCoverage.com reports.
This will be Gibson's fourth straight absence with a calf strain, and with the regular season winding down, it wouldn't be surprising to ultimately see the team shut him down. Dario Saric will continuing shouldering the workload at power forward with Gibson sidelined.
