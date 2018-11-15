Gibson registered 10 points (4-7 FG, 2-4 FT), four rebounds, one assist, one steal, and one block in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 107-100 win over the Pelicans.

Gibson held onto his starting spot, with recent addition Dario Saric coming off the bench to play 20 minutes. Gibson has already made it clear he's willing to come off the bench in the event that coach Tom Thibodeau decides to swap Saric into the starting five. Regardless, the additional depth down low does not bode well for Gibson's fantasy value, as he was already merely a decent low-end option in standard leagues.