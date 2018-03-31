Timberwolves' Taj Gibson: Scores 12 in Friday's win
Gibson scored 12 points (5-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT) while adding six rebounds, two steals and an assist in 32 minutes during Friday's 93-92 win over the Mavericks.
He remains a decidedly secondary option in the Minnesota frontcourt next to Karl-Anthony Towns, but Gibson doesn't completely disappear even when Towns is having a huge game, as he did Friday. The 32-year-old forward finished up March averaging 11.5 points and 6.2 boards in 33.3 minutes over 13 games.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Taj Gibson: Blocks three shots in loss•
-
Timberwolves' Taj Gibson: Flirts with double-double Tuesday•
-
Timberwolves' Taj Gibson: Will play Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Taj Gibson: Listed as questionable Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Taj Gibson: Questionable to return Thursday•
-
Timberwolves' Taj Gibson: Solid complementary effort Monday•
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...