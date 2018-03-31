Gibson scored 12 points (5-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT) while adding six rebounds, two steals and an assist in 32 minutes during Friday's 93-92 win over the Mavericks.

He remains a decidedly secondary option in the Minnesota frontcourt next to Karl-Anthony Towns, but Gibson doesn't completely disappear even when Towns is having a huge game, as he did Friday. The 32-year-old forward finished up March averaging 11.5 points and 6.2 boards in 33.3 minutes over 13 games.