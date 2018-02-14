Timberwolves' Taj Gibson: Scores 12 points in Tuesday's loss
Gibson registered 12 points (5-8 FG, 2-2 FT) and five rebounds in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 126-108 loss to the Rockets.
Gibson chipped in with a modest line, and he was the lone starter to take less than 13 field-goal attempts. The veteran continues to hold down the fort as the team's starting power forward alongside Karl-Anthony Towns, doing the thankless dirty work that has helped him earn the trust of coach Tom Thibodeau. With the Timberwolves typically going with tight rotations, the minutes are usually there for Gibson to make a decent statistical impact.
