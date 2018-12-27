Timberwolves' Taj Gibson: Scores 16 in win
Gibson scored 16 points (6-9 Fg, 1-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), and added three rebounds and two assists,
The veteran forward has performed all-right filling in for Dario Saris and Gorgui Dieng. Throughout the season, Gibson is averaging 10.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists 25.3 minutes per game.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Taj Gibson: Double-doubles in return•
-
Timberwolves' Taj Gibson: Expected to return Monday•
-
Timberwolves' Taj Gibson: Won't play Saturday•
-
Timberwolves' Taj Gibson: Double-doubles in 27 minutes Monday•
-
Timberwolves' Taj Gibson: Goes for 13 and eight in win•
-
Timberwolves' Taj Gibson: Scores 10 points in Wednesday's win•
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 11 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 11
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 10 NBA Injury Analysis
What is the deal with Markelle Fultz, Dennis Smith Jr. and more? Jeff Stotts tries to help...