Gibson scored 16 points (6-9 Fg, 1-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), and added three rebounds and two assists,

The veteran forward has performed all-right filling in for Dario Saris and Gorgui Dieng. Throughout the season, Gibson is averaging 10.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists 25.3 minutes per game.