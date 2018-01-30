Gibson scored 17 points (8-12 FG, 1-2 FT) while adding four rebounds, four steals, two assists and a block in 34 minutes during Monday's 105-100 loss to the Hawks.

While his rebounding remains hit or miss, Gibson has now scored in double digits in six straight games and 12 of 16 in January thanks to his ability to work the offensive glass and convert put-backs, giving him solid consistency for a player who is at best the fourth option in the Minnesota offense.