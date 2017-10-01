Timberwolves' Taj Gibson: Scores 18 points in preseason opener

Gibson scored 18 points (6-12 FG, 2-2 3PT, 4-6 FT) to go with nine rebounds and two assists in Saturday's preseason-opening win over the Lakers.

While Gibson was impressive in his first game with the Timberwolves, the bigger story is that the veteran was given the starting nod at power forward over Gorgui Dieng. Nothing is set in stone at this point, but Gibson, who played for Thibodeau for several years in Chicago, may have a leg up in the competition for the spot. Dieng racked up 14 points and 12 rebounds in 27 minutes off the bench Saturday.