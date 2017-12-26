Timberwolves' Taj Gibson: Scores 23 points in win

Gibson scored 23 points with nine rebounds and a steal in 34 minutes in Monday's win over the Lakers.

Gibson was 11-of-13 from the floor as Jimmy Butler found him for many easy shots near the basket. He also made his only three-point shot. Gibon has been scoring more lately as he's averaging 14 points over his last six games.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories