Timberwolves' Taj Gibson: Scores eight points in Wednesday's loss
Gibson collected eight points (4-6 FG) and four rebounds in 17 minutes during Wednesday's 128-101 loss to the Clippers.
Gibson committed five fouls and three turnovers despite seeing limited minutes in his regular starting role alongside Karl-Anthony Towns. Barring a Jimmy Butler trade that brings back a talented power forward or center, Gibson's spot in the rotation seems safe. With that being said, his ceiling for production isn't all that high anymore, leaving him with low-end starter value in most leagues.
