Timberwolves' Taj Gibson: Scores season-high 24 points in victory
Gibson finished with 24 points (8-11 FG, 8-10 FT), nine rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block in 40 minutes during Wednesday's 124-118 victory over the Magic.
After a dud in his last game, Gibson bounced back nicely, scoring a season-high 24 points on only 11 shot attempts. Gibson has been a nice fit for his new team, and has sneaky value in most fantasy formats. He will not blow you out of the water with his numbers, but can contribute across the board while maintaining good efficiency. He should really be owned in all leagues, until further notice.
