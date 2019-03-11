Timberwolves' Taj Gibson: Scores team-high 25 points Sunday
Gibson tallied 25 points (11-15 FG, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, two steals, one assist, and one block in 30 minutes during Sunday's 103-92 victory over the Knicks.
Gibson was in the starting lineup Sunday, filling in for Karl-Anthony Towns (knee) who was ruled out prior to tipoff. Gibson thrived in the opening unit, hitting 11 of his 15 field-goal attempts, ending with 25 points. He was also able to contribute in multiple areas and was a goldmine for any owner that may have picked him up on the final day of the week. It appears as though Towns avoided serious injury and should be considered questionable for the Timberwolves next game on Tuesday. If he makes his return, Gibson would likely shift back to a bench role.
