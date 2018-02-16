Gibson went for 28 points (11-16 FG, 6-6 FT), seven rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal across 39 minutes in Thursday's 119-111 win over the Lakers.

Gibson and former Bulls teammate Jimmy Butler led a fourth-quarter charge that saw Minnesota score 35 points during the period to secure the comeback victory. The nine-year veteran heads into the All-Star break having posted four straight double-digit scoring efforts, as well as 12 over his last 14 games. He's been a consistent presence on the boards throughout the season as well, sporting the second-highest rebound total (7.3) of his career. Coupled with his career-best shooting percentage (57.5), Gibson's fantasy value projects to remain rock-solid across all formats as the Timberwolves push towards the postseason during the balance of the regular season.