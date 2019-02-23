Gibson finished with 19 points (9-15 FG, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and two steals across 31 minutes in the Timberwolves' win over the Knicks on Friday.

Gibson got a solid uptick in playing time in Friday's win with Karl-Anthony Towns ruled out with a concussion, and he turned his increased workload into a solid double-double. Averaging just 10.4 points and 6.5 rebounds per game this season, owners shouldn't expect nights like this unless Towns is forced to miss additional time.