Gibson collected nine points (4-7 FG, 1-1 FT), six rebounds and two blocks across 33 minutes in Thursday's 108-89 win over the Bucks.

With teammates Jimmy Butler and Karl-Anthony Towns combining for 28 shot attempts and 52 points, Gibson didn't need to do too much scoring-wise. He was efficient with the shots he did take, although his modest usage led to the end of his seven-game streak of double-digit point totals. Despite the slight downturn, the veteran forward has been a pleasant surprise on the offensive end for fantasy owners, as he came into Thursday's contest with a career-best 57.2 percent success rate from the field and the second-highest scoring average (12.2) of his nine seasons.