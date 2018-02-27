Timberwolves' Taj Gibson: Solid complementary effort Monday
Gibson collected 15 points (6-7 FG, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one block across 35 minutes in Monday's 118-100 win over the Kings.
The veteran forward was the ideal complementary presence to the star trio of Karl-Anthony Towns, Jeff Teague and Andrew Wiggins, turning in his sixth double-digit scoring effort in the last seven games. Gibson's attempts rarely exceed the mid-teens, but his propensity for remaining in the paint leads to plenty of high-percentage shots. Factoring in Monday's production, he's draining an impressive 62.4 percent of his 9.3 field-goal tries per contest in February, leading to a 13.8 scoring average that serves as his highest figure in any month thus far this season.
