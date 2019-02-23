Timberwolves' Taj Gibson: Starting at center Friday
Gibson will start at center Friday against the Knicks, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.
With Karl-Anthony Towns (concussion) missing the first game of his career, Gibson will draw the start at center. He could be in store for huge minutes, as Gorgui Dieng (personal) is out as well.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Taj Gibson: Fares well in move to bench•
-
Timberwolves' Taj Gibson: Bumped to bench•
-
Timberwolves' Taj Gibson: Plays season-low 13 minutes•
-
Timberwolves' Taj Gibson: Ejected in Friday's loss•
-
Timberwolves' Taj Gibson: Double-doubles in Thursday's win•
-
Timberwolves' Taj Gibson: Pours in 17 on efficient shooting•
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball playoffs waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 18 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into the post-trade deadline...