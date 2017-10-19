Timberwolves' Taj Gibson: Struggles with shot in T-Wolves debut
Gibson started at power forward and scored six points with four rebounds and three assists over 27 minutes in Wednesday's loss at San Antonio. However, he was just 3-of-11 from the field and was 0-for-2 from three-point range.
Gibson didn't play as much in the second half after missing several shots early in the game. Gibson worked on his three-point shooting in the offseason, but that work didn't pay dividends in the first game of the season. While he's in the starting lineup for his defense, he'll need to shoot better or risk losing minutes.
