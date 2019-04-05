Gibson (calf) is doubtful for Friday's game against the Heat.

Gibson appears on track to miss his eighth straight contest after being tagged as doubtful. Assuming he's ultimately ruled out, his next opportunity to return will come Sunday against the Thunder.

