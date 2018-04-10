Timberwolves' Taj Gibson: Will not return Monday
Gibson will not return to Monday's game against the Grizzlies as after exiting with neck soreness, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic Minnesota reports.
Gibson exited Monday's game in the first quarter, and has now been ruled out for its remainder. The severity of the injury is unknown at this time, with more information possibly coming out once the game ends. The Timberwolves final game of the regular-season is Wednesday against the Nuggets, and Gibson should be considered questionable for that contest. Prior to exiting, Gibson recorded four points and four rebounds in eight minutes.
