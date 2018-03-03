Timberwolves' Taj Gibson: Will play Friday
Gibson (hip) will play Friday versus the Jazz, Jerry Zgoda of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Gibson injured his hip in Thursday's tilt against the Timberwolves and was subsequently listed as questionable Friday. The issue is not serious enough to keep him sidelined though, so expect him to take on his usual workload assuming he avoids any setbacks.
