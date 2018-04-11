Gibson (neck) will play and start in Wednesday's regular-season finale against the Nuggets.

Gibson is battling through a sore neck, but with the Timberwolves playoff hopes on the line, he'll play through any lingering soreness. Look for Gibson to slot in to his typical starting power forward role and as long as the pain in his neck doesn't become to much to handle, he should be set for a full workload.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories