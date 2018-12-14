Timberwolves' Taj Gibson: Won't play Saturday
Gibson has been ruled out for Saturday's game against Phoenix due to personal reasons.
The details surrounding Gibson's absence are currently unknown, but his next chance to return will come Monday against Sacramento.
