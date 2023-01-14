Prince (ankle) will play in Friday's matchup against the Suns.
Prince was listed as questionable due to a left ankle sprain but will be available for the contest. In his last four, Prince has averaged 11.0 points in 25.3 minutes.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Taurean Prince: Questionable Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Taurean Prince: Logs 26 minutes in victory•
-
Timberwolves' Taurean Prince: Returns from long absence•
-
Timberwolves' Taurean Prince: Set to play, no restrictions•
-
Timberwolves' Taurean Prince: Plans to return Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Taurean Prince: Upgraded to questionable•