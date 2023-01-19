Prince (ankle) will suit up for Wednesday's affair with Denver.
Prince has dealt with ongoing left ankle issues, but has managed to play through the injury and will do so again Wednesday. In his last three contests, Prince has averaged 11.7 points and 1.0 steals over 22.4 minutes.
