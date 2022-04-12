Prince has been added to the injury report ahead of Tuesday's play-in game against the Clippers with inflammation in his right knee.
Prince was not included on any previous reports, so it's possible his knee flared up after shootaround Tuesday morning. Either way, his availability could come down to a game-time decision.
