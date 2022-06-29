Prince and the Timberwolves agreed Tuesday to a two-year, $16 million contract extension, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Last year marked Prince's first with the Timberwolves. He started the year slowly but picked things up in the second half and averaged 10.3 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.0 steals in 19.4 minutes across his final 32 regular-season appearances, notably hitting 1.8 threes per game at 41.2 percent during that stretch. He should fall into a similar role next season.
