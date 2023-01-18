Prince is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Nuggets due to a left ankle sprain.
The 28-year-old has played through the ankle sprain during the past week, and it's possible he does so again Wednesday in Denver. Prince has averaged 11.3 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 24.0 minutes since he returned from a 20-game absence due to a shoulder injury.
