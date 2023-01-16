Prince (ankle) will play Monday against Utah.
Prince has been playing through a left ankle sprain over the past couple of contests and will once again tough it out Monday. He is coming off his worst outing since returning from his lengthy absence, logging just seven points across 26 minutes Saturday.
