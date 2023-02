Prince (personal) isn't listed on the injury report for Tuesday's game against the Clippers.

Prince didn't travel with the team for Sunday's matchup at Golden State, but he'll join the squad in time to suit up Tuesday evening after missing the last two matchups due to a personal matter. The Baylor product is averaging 8.2 points, 2.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.0 steals over his last five appearances.