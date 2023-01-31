Prince (ankle) is available to play Monday against the Kings.
Prince was listed on the injury report as questionable due to an ankle sprain, but he's been given the green light to take the court after missing his squad's last four matchups. He's averaging 9.2 points, 2.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists in his last five appearances.
