Prince will come off the bench for Friday's Play-In Game against the Thunder.
Prince fared well against the Lakers on Tuesday with 14 points (5-11 FG, 4-7 3Pt), three rebounds and three steals in 43 minutes, but Rudy Gobert is back from his suspension and Minnesota is mixing it up with Nickeil Alexander-Walker grabbing a start. Look for Prince and Kyle Anderson to still see plenty of minutes off the bench.
