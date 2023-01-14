Prince is listed as questionable for Saturday's matchup with the Cavaliers due to a left ankle sprain.
Prince was listed as questionable for Friday's game against he Suns as well and ultimately played through it. His status Saturday will depend on how he is feeling closer to tip-off.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Taurean Prince: Active Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Taurean Prince: Questionable Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Taurean Prince: Logs 26 minutes in victory•
-
Timberwolves' Taurean Prince: Returns from long absence•
-
Timberwolves' Taurean Prince: Set to play, no restrictions•
-
Timberwolves' Taurean Prince: Plans to return Wednesday•