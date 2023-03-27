Prince is questionable for Monday's game against the Kings due to an illness, James Ham of ESPN 1320 Sacramento reports.
Prince is a late addition to the injury report, which is never a good sign. With Karl-Anthony Towns (injury maintenance) already ruled out, Kyle Anderson, Jaden McDaniels and Naz Reid would be candidates for hefty workloads if Prince is also sidelined.
