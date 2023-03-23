Prince logged 15 points (4-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), two rebounds, three assists and two steals over 28 minutes during Wednesday's 125-124 win over the Hawks.

Although Prince retreated to the bench following back-to-back starts, he was efficient from the floor and scored in double figures for a second consecutive game. He's tallied 10-plus points in five of his last 11 outings and has averaged 11.1 points and 2.4 rebounds in 24.3 minutes per game during that time.