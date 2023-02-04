Prince was among five players ejected Friday against Orlando.
Mo Bamba and Austin Rivers could be looking at suspensions, while Prince, Jaden McDaniels and Jalen Suggs were minorly involved and were tossed as a result. Prince and McDaniels will likely be safe in terms of their availability going forward. And that is a relief for Minnesota with Kyle Anderson tweaking his back.
