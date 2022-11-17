Prince was ejected during the third quarter of Wednesday's game against the Magic, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.

Prince was issued a flagrant foul after elbowing Jalen Suggs in the head as Suggs drove to the basket, and he was subsequently ejected from the contest. He'll finish the night with five points (2-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three assists and one rebound in 14 minutes.