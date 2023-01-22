Prince won't return to Saturday's game against the Rockets due to a left ankle sprain.

Prince appeared on the Timberwolves' injury report earlier this week with a sprained ankle, so he may have succumbed to an aggravation Saturday. Before departing, Prince delivered quality numbers over his 21 minutes of court time, finishing with seven points (2-4 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four assists, two rebounds and two steals. Until the Timberwolves provide an update on the extent of his injury, Prince can be viewed as day-to-day heading into Monday's rematch with the Rockets in Houston.