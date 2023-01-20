Prince (ankle) will play in Thursday's game against the Raptors.
Prince will play the closing leg of Minnesota's mid-week back-to-back set and will be thrust into big minutes off the bench once again with both Rudy Gobert (groin) and Karl Anthony-Towns (calf) sidelined. Prince logged 14 points and four rebounds over 32 minutes of Wednesday's game in Denver.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Taurean Prince: Questionable Thursday•
-
Timberwolves' Taurean Prince: Active Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Taurean Prince: Ankle remains bothersome•
-
Timberwolves' Taurean Prince: Available Monday•
-
Timberwolves' Taurean Prince: Questionable against Jazz•
-
Timberwolves' Taurean Prince: Active Saturday•