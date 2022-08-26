Prince is currently in the Miami-Dade County jail log with a fugitive warrant, Jace Frederick of St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Prince is coming off a strong first season with the Timberwolves in which he earned a two-year contract extension after the impressive campaign. After the big trade for Rudy Gobert, Prince figures to see an important depth role again this season. There is no indication yet for if or how this will impact his 2022-23 season availability.
