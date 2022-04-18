Prince (knee) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's Game 2 at Memphis.
Prince held the same designation heading into Game 1 on Saturday, but he was cleared to play and saw 12 minutes of action off the bench. The Wolves are likely just being cautious with the veteran wing, but more clarity should come after shootaround Tuesday morning.
