Prince (rest) tallied six points (2-5 FG, 0-1 3PT, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one steal across 15 minutes in Friday's 112-102 exhibition loss to the Nets.

Prince rested in the Timberwolves previous game, so his participation indicates he is ready to go to start the season. He projects to provide depth on the wing for Minnesota this year.