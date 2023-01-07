Prince closed Friday's 128-115 victory over the Clippers with 10 points (3-9 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 1-3 FT), three rebounds and one assist across 26 minutes.

Prince upped his playing time in the victory, logging 26 minutes in what was an encouraging performance. He has scored in double-digits in both games since returning from injury, and could be in for a slight bump should Anthony Edwards miss Sunday's game due to his hip injury. If that is the case, Prince may be able to at least have some streaming appeal for anyone in need of points and triples.